FORA Capital LLC Invests $603,000 in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

