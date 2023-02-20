FORA Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

FORA Capital LLC cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Align Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Align Technology by 640.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN stock opened at $316.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $513.12.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

