AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 273,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $179.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

