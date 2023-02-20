FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in RPM International by 151.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RPM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

NYSE RPM opened at $88.07 on Monday. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.40.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

