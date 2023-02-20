FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Repligen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Repligen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Repligen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Repligen by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN opened at $190.00 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

