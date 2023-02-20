FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,596 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of FICO stock opened at $682.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $710.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $633.82 and its 200 day moving average is $537.76.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,343 shares of company stock worth $13,964,949. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

