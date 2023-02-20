Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,930 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $22,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Performance

Alkermes stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.