Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $825,000 Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $85.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average is $85.07. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $112.01.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

