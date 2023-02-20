Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $41.53 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06.

