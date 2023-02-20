Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.