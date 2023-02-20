Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 578 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,739,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 66,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 146,323 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,430 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.91. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

