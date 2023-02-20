Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,240 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

