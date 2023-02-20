Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,752 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $313,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

