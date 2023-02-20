Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,675 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $8.11 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

