Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 136.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 86.7% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $64.47 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $123.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

