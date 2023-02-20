Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 62.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BB opened at $4.15 on Monday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,683 shares of company stock valued at $136,059. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

