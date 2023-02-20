Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $49.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

