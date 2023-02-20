Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,289 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,910 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.18. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

