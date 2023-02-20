Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $671,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $62.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

