Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $270.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $333.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.58.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.55.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

