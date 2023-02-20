Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,074,000 after purchasing an additional 500,669 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 218,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,292,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $75.28 on Monday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $86.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

