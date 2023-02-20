Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $844,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $201.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.72. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

