Veritable L.P. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

