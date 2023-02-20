Veritable L.P. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Biogen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.54.

Biogen stock opened at $278.38 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

