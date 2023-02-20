Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $47.14 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78.

