Aviva PLC Buys 21,493 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $21,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $132.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.28. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.