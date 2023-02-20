Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,137 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,768,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,555,000 after buying an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $489,354,000 after buying an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,006,000 after buying an additional 70,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,996,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $59.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

