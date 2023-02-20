HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,527 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of HP worth $20,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

