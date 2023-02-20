Aviva PLC Purchases 14,765 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $19,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

CHD opened at $83.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

