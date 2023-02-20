Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,043 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 60.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1,112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.45.

Chubb stock opened at $210.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.59 and its 200-day moving average is $206.17. The company has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

