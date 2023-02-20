TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,931 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $18,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $42.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 458.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

