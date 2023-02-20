STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.12% of STERIS worth $19,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $874,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,687,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

STERIS Stock Down 1.1 %

STERIS stock opened at $189.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -653.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -648.25%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

