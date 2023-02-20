Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.10 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.84.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

