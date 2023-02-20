Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,264 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $81.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

