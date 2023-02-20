Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,894 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $18,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.70.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $244.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

