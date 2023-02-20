Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,788 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73.

