Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $687,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Bislett Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122,978 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $39.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

