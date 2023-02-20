Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,328 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $20,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 19.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,302,000 after buying an additional 309,060 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,376,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,553,000 after purchasing an additional 115,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI opened at $82.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.78. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $122.29.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

