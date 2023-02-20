Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.67 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

