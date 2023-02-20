Veritable L.P. Sells 68 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,623. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

IDXX opened at $496.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $457.76 and its 200 day moving average is $401.99. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

