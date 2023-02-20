Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 11,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,018.6% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 29,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 26,495 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $360.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.54 and a 200-day moving average of $339.22. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $429.56.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.