Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HASI. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 160,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 38,448 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

See Also

