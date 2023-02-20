AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 million-$21.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.36 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of AXTI opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.06. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AXT by 542.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 317.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

