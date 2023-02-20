AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 million-$21.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.36 million.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Craig Hallum lowered AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.58.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $4.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $212.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.06.
AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
