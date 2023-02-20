AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 million-$21.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.36 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Craig Hallum lowered AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Stock Down 17.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $4.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $212.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

About AXT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in AXT by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 96,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,044 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.