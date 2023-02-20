Prudential PLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 912.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 100,235 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.