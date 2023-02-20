Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 2.2 %
HE opened at $42.30 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.41.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
