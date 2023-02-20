Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

HE opened at $42.30 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,350,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,338,000 after buying an additional 557,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 239,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $7,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.