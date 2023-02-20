Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $502,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $54.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.