Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

