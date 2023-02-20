Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 376,405 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,405 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $23,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.