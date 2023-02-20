Prudential PLC Purchases 3,149 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 75,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.
NYSE BSX opened at $46.54 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
